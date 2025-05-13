XOMA Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOMA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.