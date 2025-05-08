Xeris Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.4 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $275 million.

