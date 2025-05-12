Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of $65 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 94 cents per share.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XENE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XENE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.