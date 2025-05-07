Xencor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.4 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its first quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XNCR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.