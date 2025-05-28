XCel Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.4 million, or $9.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XELB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XELB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.