X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $282,000.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.13 per share.

The company posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9 million.

