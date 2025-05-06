Wynn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.7 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

