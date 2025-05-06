WW International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $72.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $72.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $186.6 million in the period.

