W&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTI
