Workhorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $4.68. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $640,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $641,000.

