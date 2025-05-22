Workday: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $68…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $68 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY

