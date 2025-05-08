Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $285.5 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $285.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.86. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $185.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOLF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.