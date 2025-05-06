WK Kellogg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — WK Kellogg Co (KLG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — WK Kellogg Co (KLG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $18 million.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $663 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $679.6 million.

