Wix.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $473.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $489 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion.

