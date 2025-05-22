Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $231.3 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $231.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.