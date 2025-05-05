Williams Cos.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $691 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $691 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.94 to $2.18 per share.

