Willdan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.3 million.

