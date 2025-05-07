Why Chase Sapphire Preferred Is a Must-Have for Travelers

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most well-known travel rewards cards, and for good reason. With a…

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most well-known travel rewards cards, and for good reason. With a low annual fee, it offers competitive rewards and benefits that rival higher-priced cards. Now that it has an all-time high sign-up bonus, this starter travel credit card is worth another look.

Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Is Travel Friendly

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns travel rewards, offers travel credits and has some of the best travel protection benefits available. Here’s a look at how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card stacks up for travel:

— It earns five points per dollar on Chase Travel? and two points per dollar on all other travel purchases.

— New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within the first three months. This offer expires on May 15 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

— Cardholders get a $50 annual Chase Travel hotel credit.

— Points are worth 25% more when redeemed through Chase Travel.

— Points are transferable to Chase’s travel partners, including airlines and hotels.

— Travel protection benefits include trip cancellation and interruption insurance, primary rental car coverage, travel delay protection and lost luggage insurance.

Patrick Farrell, general manager of luxury hotel Viceroy Bali, uses the card as a premium travel advisor and finds the benefits especially good for a midtier card. “You get solid trip cancellation/interruption coverage, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement, all of which were reliable for me,” he says. “These benefits genuinely helped smooth out those bumps.”

Great Value With a Low Annual Fee

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a $95 annual fee, but offers travel benefits that rival premium travel credit cards with higher annual fees.

Card Annual Fee Notable Travel Perks Travel Rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card $95 — Primary rental car insurance — Trip cancellation and interruption coverage — Trip delay and baggage protection — No foreign transaction fees — Five points per dollar on Chase Travel — Two points per dollar on all other travel — Points are worth 25% more when redeemed with Chase Travel — Points transfer to Chase travel partners Chase Sapphire Reserve® $550 — $300 annual travel credit — Up to $120 statement credit for Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck — Priority Pass lounge access — Trip cancellation and interruption insurance — Emergency medical coverage — Trip delay and baggage protection — Primary rental car coverage — Five points per dollar on flights — 10 points per dollar on hotels and car rentals with Chase Travel — Three points per dollar on all other travel purchases — Points are worth 50% more when redeemed with Chase Travel — Points transfer to Chase travel partners The Platinum Card® from American Express $695

(See Rates & Fees) — $200 annual hotel credit — $200 airline fee credit — $199 CLEAR Plus credit — American Express Global Lounge Collection — Up to $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck — Five points per dollar for flights booked with American Express Travel or directly with airlines (on up to $500,000 per year) — Five points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card $395

(See Rates & Fees) — $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel — Priority Pass lounge access — Up to $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck — Travel accident insurance — Auto rental collision damage waiver — 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One — 5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One — 10,000 bonus miles every anniversary — Miles transfer to travel partner programs

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card lacks major travel statement credits and earns travel rewards at a lower rate than other premium cards, it packs in many of the perks with a much lower annual fee.

“Welcome bonuses aside, if the card is used for dining, traveling and redeeming through Chase Travel, the annual fee can easily be covered because of the 1.25x value given,” says Farrell. “You just have to be deliberate about how you spend your money.”

Travel Protections

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is particularly competitive in travel protections. It offers trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage delay and trip delay reimbursement and travel accident insurance. With primary rental car insurance, you can decline paying for rental car insurance at the counter, and you don’t have to claim with your personal insurance before your card’s coverage pays out.

“Many travel cards tout that they have rental car insurance,” says Ben Komenkul, luxury travel and credit card expert at Ben’s Big Deal. “The reality is most cards offer secondary coverage for their cardholders. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card steps up and is one of the few cards that truly deliver and offer primary rental car coverage.”

Rewards Earning

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards, which are known for flexibility and value. You can earn five points per dollar on Chase Travel and two points per dollar on all other travel purchases.

You can redeem them in the Chase Travel portal for 25% more or transfer them to Chase travel partners for potentially more value. Points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to 14 leading hotel and airline loyalty programs. That could help book your next flight or hotel directly with the airline or hotel while earning status with the program.

With a 100,000-point sign-up bonus when you spend $5,000 within the first three months, you could potentially redeem your bonus for $1,250 in value through Chase Travel. It could be worth more when transferred to partners. That could cover domestic flights, a one-way international business-class flight through transfer partners, nights at a high-end hotel or a peak-season car rental.

Who Should Get the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great fit for occasional or frequent travelers who value simplicity and savings. Maybe you don’t want a high annual fee but enjoy useful travel perks to save money and make travel easier. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can deliver as a great starter travel card with solid travel protections and travel rewards.

