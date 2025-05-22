Why Can’t I Sleep When I’m Stressed?

Q: When I’m stressed out, I have trouble sleeping, which adds to my stress. What can I do to end…

Q: When I’m stressed out, I have trouble sleeping, which adds to my stress. What can I do to end this miserable cycle?

It may not make you feel better, but many people struggle with sleep when they’re under stress. This is partly because there’s a two-way relationship between sleep and stress.

Research has found that stress is linked with poor quality sleep and less sleep — and that worse sleep quantity and sleep deprivation also is associated with greater stress the next day.

Simply put, “stress and poor sleep can exacerbate each other,” says Jeffrey Wertheimer, chief of psychology and neuropsychology services at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “There’s a repetitive loop between sleep and stress, and it can cascade.”

Left unaddressed or untreated, this can develop into deeper sleep disturbances, such as insomnia.

[Read: Stress-Relieving Exercises to Help You Feel More Relaxed and Empowered]

How Stress Affects Sleep

There are biological and psychological reasons for this. On the biological side, when you’re under stress, the sympathetic nervous system triggers the body’s fight-or-flight response, causing levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) and your heart rate to go up, your muscles to tense and your mind to become super alert. This state can be helpful if you need to fight or run for your life, but not if you’re trying to fall asleep or stay asleep.

In fact, it’s the opposite of the state you want to be in — often called the rest-and-digest state because it helps you feel calm and safe.

Granted, some people are more susceptible to the effects of stress on sleep than others are. There’s a phenomenon called “sleep reactivity,” and people with highly reactive sleep systems are more likely to experience severe disturbances to their sleep when they’re feeling stressed. By contrast, those with low sleep reactivity are less so.

On the psychological side, stress can affect the way you see and think about the world and can lead to worry and rumination (dwelling on negative events or mistakes, for example) — both of which are associated with poor sleep quality, Wertheimer notes.

Some people use their electronic devices and social media and/or drink alcohol in an effort to unwind, but that can do more harm than good when it comes to your sleep.

“Use of technology can create mental noise that can impact sleep,” Wertheimer says.

In other words, there’s a cumulative effect to the ways in which stress can have a negative impact on sleep.

[Read: 7 Physical Signs You Have Anxiety]

Tips for Better Sleep When You’re Stressed

To reclaim your sleep quality when you’re under stress, try practicing good sleep hygiene by using the following strategies:

1. Move your body

To help you sleep better when you’re under intense pressure, find a form of movement you enjoy and make it a daily habit.

A study in a 2024 issue of the journal Nature found that engaging in physical activity during the day affects the different stages of sleep in ways that are associated with improved well-being, including increased energy, decreased stress and improved feelings of restfulness.

[READ: Best Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids and Sleeping Pills]

2. Expose yourself to light

Exposure to natural light early in the day can help regulate your body’s internal clock so that you’re alert.

On the other hand, avoid exposure to bright lights in the evening because this can suppress the release of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

3. Pay attention to what you eat and drink

Avoid heavy meals late in the day, and don’t consume caffeine within eight hours of going to bed, Wertheimer advises.

Research has found that caffeine consumption later in the day reduces total sleep time by 45 minutes and makes it harder for people to fall asleep.

Also, avoid alcohol before bed because it interferes with REM sleep.

4. Stick with a consistent sleep schedule

Going to bed around the same time every night and waking up around the same time every morning will help keep your body’s internal clock ticking steadily.

[READ: Foods for Better Sleep.]

5. Downshift into sleep mode

When it’s time to wind down for the night, make sure you put away all your electronic devices, including your phone, laptop, tablets and TV.

“At least 45 minutes before bed, turn off all screens,” Wertheimer advises.

This is wise because what you’re scrolling through can be stimulating, and the blue light emitted from electronic devices can negatively impact sleep quality and quantity.

Instead of doing stimulating activities (like paying bills) in the evening, engage in mind-body practices — such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, guided imagery or diaphragmatic breathing — to calm your body and mind.

Or, tap into calming sensory experiences by taking a warm bath, showering or listening to gentle music as part of your evening routine.

6. Write in a journal

It can help to externalize or off-load your thoughts onto paper before bedtime, Wertheimer says. It can also be a good opportunity to note a handful of things you’re truly grateful for. This helps put yourself into a positive frame of mind as you wind down your day.

If these strategies don’t sufficiently help you get a grip on your stress and sleep patterns, ask your doctor for a referral to a sleep specialist or counselor. An approach called cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) can help you address your thoughts, feelings and behaviors in ways that will set the stage for better sleep, night after night.

More from U.S. News

Best Sleep Aids

Dementia Tests: What to Know and How They Work

Bipolar Medications and Weight Gain: What to Know

Why Can’t I Sleep When I?m Stressed? originally appeared on usnews.com