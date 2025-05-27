NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3508 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3508 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 187.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7887 3.6711 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9671 3.8480 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.54 91.91 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0358 1.0521 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 357.25 357.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4400 4.4000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0925 4.0475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 291.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5300 10.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5025 8.2150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4870 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6485 4.8065

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6388 0.6436

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

