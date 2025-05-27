NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3508 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3529
|1.3508
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|194.75
|187.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7887
|3.6711
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9671
|3.8480
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6150
|3.3050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.35
|15.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.54
|91.91
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0358
|1.0521
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|357.25
|357.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4400
|4.4000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0925
|4.0475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.90
|291.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.5300
|10.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5025
|8.2150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4870
|0.4849
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6485
|4.8065
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6388
|0.6436
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
