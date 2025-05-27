Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 27, 2025, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3508
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 187.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7887 3.6711
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9671 3.8480
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.3050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.54 91.91
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0358 1.0521
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 357.25 357.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4400 4.4000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0925 4.0475
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 291.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5300 10.4500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5025 8.2150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4870 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6485 4.8065

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6388 0.6436

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

