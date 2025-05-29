NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 195.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.6826 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.8562 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3050 3.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.03 92.16 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0474 1.0774 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4000 4.3300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1500 4.2500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.00 291.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4800 10.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2125 8.2825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4849 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7100 4.6440

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6382 0.6358

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

