NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 193.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8395 3.7781 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0141 3.9566 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.42 90.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0408 1.0473 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 357.25 357.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3400 4.4200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0650 4.0950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3800 10.4800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4775 8.4425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4870 0.4870

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6195 4.6380

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6437 0.6432

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

