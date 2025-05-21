NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3529
|1.3529
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.75
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7497
|3.8395
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9233
|4.0141
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6150
|3.6150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.00
|15.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.66
|90.42
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0624
|1.0408
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|369.25
|357.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2700
|4.3400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1725
|4.0650
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.90
|288.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3600
|10.3800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.6050
|8.4775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4870
|0.4870
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6335
|4.6195
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6389
|0.6437
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
