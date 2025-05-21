NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7497 3.8395 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9233 4.0141 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.66 90.42 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0624 1.0408 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 357.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2700 4.3400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1725 4.0650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6050 8.4775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4870 0.4870

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6335 4.6195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6389 0.6437

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

