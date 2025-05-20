NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3529 1.3529 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 189.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9332 3.7497 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0175 3.9233 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 15.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.44 87.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0257 1.0624 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0250 4.1725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3500 10.3600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4825 8.6050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4870 0.4870

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5555 4.6335

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6314 0.6389

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.