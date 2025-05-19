NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3529 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3529 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 193.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7330 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8908 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 14.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.27 90.44 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0526 1.0257 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0000 4.0250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.80 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.3500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3750 8.4825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4870

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6445 4.5555

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6368 0.6314

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.