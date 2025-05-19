NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3529 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3543
|1.3529
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.75
|193.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7330
|n.a.
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8908
|n.a.
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6150
|3.5950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.10
|14.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.27
|90.44
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0526
|1.0257
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|369.25
|369.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2800
|4.2300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0000
|4.0250
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.80
|288.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3600
|10.3500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3750
|8.4825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4795
|0.4870
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6445
|4.5555
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6368
|0.6314
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
