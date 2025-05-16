Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 16, 2025, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.75 189.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8489 3.7330
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0017 3.8908
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.75 15.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.78 89.27
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0154 1.0526
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9875 4.0000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.80 288.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6200 10.3600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1450 8.3750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6110 4.6445

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6373 0.6368

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

