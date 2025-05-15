NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 184.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8104 3.8489 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9643 4.0017 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.49 88.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0173 1.0154 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 3.9875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.80 288.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5700 10.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2575 8.1450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6815 4.6110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6453 0.6373

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

