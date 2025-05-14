NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 178.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9537 3.8104 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1079 3.9643 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.40 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.97 88.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9933 1.0173 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0600 4.0200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.80 288.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5600 10.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1400 8.2575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5785 4.6815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6488 0.6453

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

