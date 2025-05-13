NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3543 1.3543 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 181.75 178.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9401 3.9537 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0997 4.1079 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6150 3.6150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.65 14.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.10 87.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0107 0.9933 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0875 4.0600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.80 288.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3700 10.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0850 8.1400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6110 4.5785

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6486 0.6488

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

