NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.00 184.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0417 3.8964 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1408 4.0617 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.06 87.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0240 1.0164 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1125 4.1075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 287.50 287.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.3000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3800 8.1075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4886 0.4886

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6165 4.5610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6563 0.6494

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.