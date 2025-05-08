NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.50 182.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0240 4.0417 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1336 4.1408 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.92 88.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0204 1.0240 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 369.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1050 4.1125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 287.50 287.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2300 10.2400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2550 8.3800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4886 0.4886

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7350 4.6165

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6608 0.6563

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

