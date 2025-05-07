NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 178.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9029 4.0240 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0682 4.1336 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.28 87.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0044 1.0204 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 369.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0275 4.1050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 287.50 287.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2700 10.2300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5450 8.2550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4886 0.4886

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6550 4.7350

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6667 0.6608

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

