NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3523
|1.3523
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|178.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9029
|4.0240
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0682
|4.1336
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6050
|3.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.05
|15.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.28
|87.92
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0044
|1.0204
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|366.25
|369.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3000
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0275
|4.1050
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|287.50
|287.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2700
|10.2300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5450
|8.2550
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4886
|0.4886
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6550
|4.7350
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6667
|0.6608
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
