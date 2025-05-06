NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3523 1.3523 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.00 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9514 3.9029 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0916 4.0682 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.44 86.28 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0657 1.0044 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4600 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8800 4.0275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 287.50 287.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4000 10.2700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6600 8.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4886 0.4886

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6275 4.6550

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6666 0.6667

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

