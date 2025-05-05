NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3523 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3523 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.50 176.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9866 3.9514 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2240 4.0916 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.30 88.44 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0347 1.0657 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.4600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9175 3.8800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 287.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.4000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4550 8.6600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4886

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5810 4.6275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6391 0.6666

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

