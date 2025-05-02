NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3558
|1.3558
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|173.00
|175.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9670
|3.9866
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2099
|4.2240
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6050
|3.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.05
|14.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.01
|88.30
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0174
|1.0347
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|366.25
|366.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4900
|4.4900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0625
|3.9175
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.70
|289.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1900
|10.2400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.4200
|8.4550
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4915
|0.4915
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5600
|4.5810
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6427
|0.6391
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
