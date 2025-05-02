NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 175.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9670 3.9866 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2099 4.2240 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.01 88.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0174 1.0347 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 3.9175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1900 10.2400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.4550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5600 4.5810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6427 0.6391

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

