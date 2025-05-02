Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 2, 2025, 4:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 175.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9670 3.9866
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2099 4.2240
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 14.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.01 88.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0174 1.0347
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.4900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 3.9175
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1900 10.2400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.4550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5600 4.5810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6427 0.6391

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up