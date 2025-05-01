NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.00 173.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0551 3.9670 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.3072 4.2099 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.29 87.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0104 1.0174 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.25 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3900 4.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0750 4.0625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2500 10.1900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3775 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8230 4.5600

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6474 0.6427

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

