WhiteHorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.