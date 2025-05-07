White Mountains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.9…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.9 million in its first quarter.

The Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $13.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to $20.50 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $577.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $472.2 million.

