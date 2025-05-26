Which Standardized Test Should Law School Applicants Take?

After years of resistance, the American Bar Association relaxed the standardized test requirement for accredited U.S. law schools in November…

After years of resistance, the American Bar Association relaxed the standardized test requirement for accredited U.S. law schools in November 2024. Now, law schools can apply for permission to accept up to 100% of their incoming class without a standardized test score.

Does this mean applicants no longer have to worry about standardized tests like the LSAT? Not so fast.

Frankly, most law school admissions officers put a lot of stock in such tests. They see strong statistical evidence that high performers on these tests get good grades in law school. They see value in the process of preparing for and taking these difficult tests. And thus test scores are one of the most important factors in law school admission, particularly for applicants whose grades may be less relevant.

Indeed, half of the 82 law schools surveyed by Kaplan Inc in 2022 said they were either “very” or “somewhat” likely to continue requiring applicants to submit a standardized test score even if no longer mandated to do so by the ABA.

While the role of standardized tests in law school admissions could decline in the long term, for the foreseeable future this change in accreditation requirements will result in greater flexibility. Some law schools may make standardized test scores optional, perhaps limited to part-time or online programs.

More law schools may experiment with new pathways for applicants without standardized test scores, like direct admission programs. And the change may boost emerging alternatives to the LSAT, like JD-Next.

So, if you are planning to apply to law school, keep tabs on the test requirements of your target schools, which may become more flexible. But you should still plan to prepare to take the LSAT or another test.

Which Standardized Test Is Best to Apply to Law School?

The LSAT is still the reigning champion of law school admissions. Every school accepts it, and most law schools prefer it. It is based on three scored sections, two of logical reasoning and one of reading comprehension, as well as an unscored writing section.

The LSAT is a challenging test. Mastering it takes most people at least a few months of preparation, following a solid study plan.

Applicants planning to apply to other graduate programs, as well as those with strong quantitative skills, might prefer to apply to law school with the GRE. The GRE, a standardized test used by many other graduate-level programs, is accepted by roughly half of law schools. It’s based on three scored sections: analytical writing, quantitative reasoning and verbal reasoning.

The GMAT, the test preferred by graduate business programs, is accepted by only a small number of J.D. programs, including some of the most prestigious law schools. This test is only a good option for business school applicants or graduates who plan to apply to a few specific law schools. While similar to the GRE, the GMAT is more focused on mathematics and data analysis and lacks a writing section.

Finally, JD-Next is a newcomer emerging as a potential rival to the LSAT. The test is based on an eight-week online course on contracts, taught like a first-year law school class, followed by an exam composed of scored multiple choice questions and an unscored writing section.

While it is too soon to gauge how law schools perceive JD-Next compared to other tests, early results are encouraging, and the test is rapidly growing in acceptance. Applicants with legal experience or those more interested in questions of practical law rather than abstract reasoning should give it a look.

What if You Take Multiple Standardized Tests?

Law schools automatically receive all of your LSAT scores, except for tests that are canceled or expired, as part of your Credential Assembly Service report.

You can take the LSAT multiple times, and you can cancel your score even after you receive it with the score preview option, but law schools will see every time you took the test.

Law schools do not automatically receive GRE or other standardized test scores, but applications typically obligate you to submit them.

If you take the LSAT in addition to another test, law schools tend to favor the LSAT. So, even if you already have a GRE or other test score, it is totally fine to focus on the LSAT. But if you’re choosing a test for the first time, it’s better to stick with one test.

Of course, if you are undecided between tests, it’s wise to explore your options thoroughly and even do some practice tests before making a final choice.

Can You Get Into Law School Without Taking a Standardized Test?

Right now, there are only a few limited options for admission to J.D. programs without taking the LSAT or another standardized test.

For example, direct admission programs allow undergraduate applicants to apply to law school within the same university system based on their undergraduate grades and other factors.

Some law schools also allow applicants from other graduate programs, including master’s programs in legal studies, to forgo the LSAT.

Now that accredited law schools can accept more applicants without standardized test scores, these options may expand. Some law schools may decide to drop test requirements altogether.

However, there is no indication that any J.D. program will stop accepting standardized tests. A high score will always strengthen your candidacy, so it is worth preparing diligently.

