Wheeler Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $404,000, or $1.32 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.9 million, or $22.41 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period.

