What to Do for College During Each Summer of High School

The summer months are often used to rest and recharge for the next school year. But without the obligation of…

The summer months are often used to rest and recharge for the next school year. But without the obligation of class work, exams and other responsibilities, it’s also a good time for high school students to start crossing off tasks on their college planning checklist, experts say.

“During the summer, there’s not a lot of motivation, and understandably so,” says Geoff Heckman, a school counselor at Platte County High School in Missouri. “What I think is really important is that students create a timeline for themselves for when they’re going to accomplish these things.”

Experts say it’s important to allow time for fun over the summer, but since the college application process has several layers to it, you can save yourself a lot of headache down the road by starting the process early. Broken out by each school year, here are some tasks you can complete during your summer breaks to prepare for your college applications.

[Read: How Middle Schoolers Can Get Ready for College Applications]

Summer Before Freshman Year

Senior year may seem far away, but the summer before freshman year is the ideal time to start mapping out your four-year high school class schedule. Many courses must be taken in a particular sequence; for example, you may need to complete a chemistry course before enrolling in physics.

Some school counselors meet with students in eighth grade to help select freshman year courses, but you should also attend your high school’s freshman orientation if it holds one. This is where you can get acclimated with your new school by understanding its academic and behavioral expectations, required classes, electives and extracurriculars, and how to map out a plan for success.

During orientation, “we do a lot of our initial conversations about starting ninth grade strong and the importance of a GPA as early as ninth grade,” says Stephanie Nelson, a school counselor at Garner Magnet High School in North Carolina. “We really start to shift their mindset from middle school to high school and how every year matters.”

This is also a good time to get involved with extracurriculars, which double as an opportunity to grow your confidence in social settings and to build your college resume. It also helps you start to develop or cultivate interests and form relationships with teachers and coaches who could be good references for a recommendation letter down the road, Heckman says.

Rising high school freshmen should:

— Plan their class schedule

— Attend freshman orientation

— Discover new interests via extracurriculars

Summer Before Sophomore Year

With the adjustment to high school behind you, the summer before your sophomore year is when you should start doing some career exploration. Even if you’re not entirely sure what your career will be, using this time to work a part-time job, volunteer or job shadow can help you determine what interests you. This gets students thinking about all the different options available after high school, Nelson says.

“It’s not only for building a resume, but it’s going to increase their social skills, ability to network and get a glimpse into what working is like,” she says. “With part-time jobs, some of our students develop their interests that way. It’s preparation for a college application, but also preparation for your career after high school and college.”

[Read: A Complete Guide to the College Application Process.]

Summer volunteer opportunities and extracurriculars don’t have to be tied to your school. In fact, experts say participating in activities outside of school shows initiative, and colleges are especially interested in applicants who hold leadership positions as it shows dedication and a genuine investment.

Starting at a job or position with a nonprofit as early as the summer before your sophomore year can allow for time to work up to a leadership role, which can be a differentiator on your college application, says Angela Warfield, principal consultant and founder of admissions consulting firm Compass Academics.

Rising high school sophomores should:

— Think about career interests

— Take up activities outside of school

— Work a part-time job

Summer Before Junior Year

Junior year is important because it’s typically the last year you can improve your GPA and academic profile before you start applying to colleges. You might consider beefing up your schedule with more difficult courses, like honors or Advanced Placement classes, taking on academic leadership positions, joining new clubs, or gaining professional internships that could help you stand out to colleges.

“For students who know they want to pursue very competitive colleges after graduation, they should take the most rigorous academic schedule their school provides,” Warfield says.

You will also likely take the ACT and/or the SAT during your junior year, so the summer is an ideal time to begin preparing for those exams while your calendar is more open. Some schools and local libraries may offer free summer ACT or SAT study sessions, and there are also free test prep resources online.

Take this time to also become familiar with college lingo, such as financial aid or early action vs. early decision, and start building a list of colleges you might be interested in, consider the size and type of school along with cost and programs offered, Nelson says.

Taking summer campus tours, whether in person or virtual, can also be helpful. But experts say to be mindful that without students on campus, it may not provide an accurate view into what the school is truly like.

Rising high school juniors should:

— Focus in class for their best grades

— Try an Advanced Placement course

— Start preparing for ACT and/or SAT exams

[Read: 9 College Application Tasks for the Summer Before Senior Year]

Summer Before Senior Year

The summer going into senior year is a great time to start putting some of the elements of your college applications together. You can also plan more in-person or virtual campus tours. Because by the time you start your senior year, you should have a list of colleges narrowed down to a handful that may be a good fit, experts say. You’ll submit your college applications in the fall of senior year.

You can also use this time to brainstorm, workshop and pre-write some of your application essays and solicit recommendation letters. Experts say it’s best to ask teachers and counselors with whom you have a strong relationship — via a nicely worded email. Securing their commitment before your senior year gives them time to prepare and write a thoughtful letter before they are flooded with requests. Because of how time-consuming it can be, some teachers limit how many recommendation letters they will write each year.

You should also use this time to research scholarships, study for the ACT or SAT if you plan to retake it, and understand financial aid requirements.

Between deadlines, various application components and determining a college fit, it’s a lot to prepare for, Nelson says.

“Figure that all out and just be organized,” she says. “I think that’s a big one.”

Rising high school seniors should:

— Make last visits to colleges and decide on a top few

— Draft application essays

— Secure letters of recommendation

More from U.S. News

How to Decide if You’re Ready for College

15 Private Scholarships to Help You Pay for College

When Should High School Students Start Their Scholarship Search?

What to Do for College During Each Summer of High School originally appeared on usnews.com