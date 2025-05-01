What the MCAT Test Is Like and How to Prepare

The Medical College Admission Test is a challenging and key component of the med school admissions process. “Generally, the role…

The Medical College Admission Test is a challenging and key component of the med school admissions process.

“Generally, the role of the MCAT is to indicate that the medical school applicant is ready to handle the science content that they’re going to experience in medical school and also that they’re able to be successful in a high-stakes, long-duration standardized test, which is very much a part of medical education and licensure,” says Dr. Tracy Kedian, associate dean of admissions at the T.H. Chan School of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts.

While the MCAT is commonly associated with M.D. programs, it’s also used for osteopathic, podiatric and veterinary medicine.

Here’s what to know about the test.

What Is the MCAT Like

The MCAT consists of 230 multiple-choice questions spanning four sections:

— Chemical and Physical Foundations of Biological Systems (59 questions, 95 minutes)

— Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills (53 questions, 90 minutes)

— Biological and Biochemical Foundations of Living Systems (59 questions, 95 minutes)

— Psychological, Social, and Biological Foundations of Behavior (59 questions, 95 minutes)

Each section is followed by an optional break. While the MCAT is a 7.5-hour experience, the actual testing time is 6 hours and 15 minutes.

The three science sections include a mix of independent and passage-based questions, says Hunter Enright, associate director of MCAT at MedSchoolCoach, a consultancy that helps students apply to medical school and become doctors.

Passage-based questions require students to recall memorized information, apply it to the passage, and draw reasonable conclusions. Independent or “standalone” questions, on the other hand, are not connected to passages.

Unlike the other sections, Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills doesn’t require foundational science knowledge. Instead, this tests premeds’ ability to understand and analyze texts, Enright says.

MCAT Scores

The MCAT is scored on a scale from 472 to 528. Test-takers earn points for correct answers and there is no penalty for wrong answers.

The Association of American Medical Colleges, which administers the MCAT, releases scores around a month after the test. Because different versions of the MCAT are administered on different days, the AAMC scales and equates scores to account for slight variations in difficulty.

According to the AAMC, applicants who applied to med school during the 2024 application cycle had an average MCAT score of 506.1. The average score for students who were accepted and enrolled in med school was 511.8, almost 6 points higher.

To assess competitiveness, experts encourage applicants to compare their MCAT score to the average MCAT score of accepted students at their target school.

MCAT Percentile Ranks

According to the AAMC, premeds who achieve the following MCAT scores equal or surpass the achievements of the vast majority of MCAT test-takers in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

How to Prepare for the MCAT

Before creating a study plan, students should determine when they want to attend medical school and work backwards from that timeline, Enright says. While everyone’s circumstances are unique, generally you should give yourself around six months to prepare.

MCAT Resources and Prep Strategies

Experts encourage premeds to take advantage of official AAMC resources. The website offers free and paid materials, including study guides, question banks and full-length practice exams.

“Students who’ve had a strong, robust undergraduate science experience who then go through everything the AAMC has to offer to prepare for the MCAT are usually in a very good position,” Kedian says. “But you really never know until you take a full-length practice test.”

While self-study is possible, a private tutor or group class can offer accountability and support.

Ernest Moore III, a first-year student at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, opted for tutoring during his MCAT prep.

“The tutor wasn’t specifically helping me with the content,” Moore says. “He was more so helping me become more efficient at answering questions in a timely manner and really shaving down the amount of time I spent on each question.”

Moore also saw notable improvement when he committed to reviewing every practice question, regardless of whether his answer was correct. He says he continues to use the study technique in med school.

MCAT Prep Pitfalls

Enright, who has been an MCAT tutor for over a decade, says premeds should avoid fixating on any one part of test prep.

For example, some premeds focus too much on the content and don’t do enough practice applying it, he says. Others overlook the foundational science content and immediately jump into practice tests. The best prep approach combines both content review and practice questions.

“The MCAT is a mile wide, but it’s only an inch deep,” Enright says. Because the test covers all four years of undergraduate science content, premeds shouldn’t expect test content to go too in-depth.

MCAT Mindset

Test-takers should adopt a growth mindset, experts say.

“Don’t look at the MCAT like it’s a gatekeeper or like it’s this monster that you have to defeat,” Enright says. “Treat it like it’s a training ground.” The coping strategies and mindset you cultivate during MCAT prep can set you up for success in med school.

When and How to Schedule the MCAT

The best time to take the MCAT is when you’re ready, experts say. Once you’re ready, you should register as soon as possible to secure a seat.

MCAT Registration

You can register for the MCAT through the AAMC’s MCAT Registration System. This is also where you can find more information about test centers, scheduling deadlines, fees and score release dates.

The MCAT is offered around 30 times a year at test sites across the U.S. and Canada, as well as several international locations. Because seats are limited, the AAMC recommends identifying backup dates and locations in case your first choice isn’t available.

You can take the MCAT three times within a testing year, four times within two consecutive years and up to seven times over your lifetime. However, most students take the MCAT only once or twice, Enright says.

MCAT Cost

The standard MCAT registration fee for 2025 is $345. For eligible students with financial limitations, AAMC offers a fee assistance program. Test takers must be approved for the discounted fee before registering.

How Important Is the MCAT?

The MCAT is one component of the med school application. While a strong MCAT score is important, students should not overlook other aspects of their profile, like their GPA and extracurriculars, experts say.

“We regularly do not consider applicants with extremely strong MCAT scores who don’t have the other pre-professional competencies that we are looking for in a prospective medical student,” Kedian says.

While the MCAT is a prerequisite for med school admissions, it doesn’t determine someone’s health care career, experts say. Ultimately, the MCAT is the first step in a long journey toward becoming a doctor.

“It’s the floor, not the ceiling, if you will,” Kedian says.

