What Is the Average American Net Worth by Age?

Working toward a high net worth involves increasing your assets and paying down debts, both of which are obvious goals for a financially independent life. The hard part is knowing what number is a reasonable goal to work toward.

Building wealth takes time and is greatly influenced by factors including education level, race and other demographics. The average net worth in the United States also varies significantly by age.

One way to benchmark your progress is to compare your net worth to the average of other Americans in your age group. Read on for a closer look at how net worth works and where the averages sit for different age categories.

What Is Net Worth?

To calculate your net worth, you’ll need to add up all your assets and subtract your liabilities. According to Peter J. Klein, chief investment officer and founder of Aline Wealth, you should include the following assets in your calculation:

— Market values of your portfolio holdings (in taxable investment accounts and retirement accounts)

— Bank balances

— Estimated values of your real estate holdings

— Physical assets (cars, boats, art and other collectibles)

— An estimated valuation of any business interests you own

— The present value of a future stream of cash flows to consider — pensions, annuities, etc.

“Add this all up and then subtract the liabilities (mortgages, loans, credit facilities, debts) and the resulting figure is your net worth,” Klein says.

For instance, if you have $25,000 in checking and savings accounts, $20,000 in retirement accounts and own a vehicle worth $10,000, your assets total $55,000. Then, say you owe $6,000 on that car, $17,000 in student loans and $1,500 in credit card debt. Your total net worth would be $30,500.

Salaried income is not usually considered an asset, even though it’s money coming into your pocket. That’s because you can have a high income but spend all that money on liabilities; conversely, you can have a relatively moderate take-home pay, but a significant amount of your income may go directly into retirement accounts. So, the more important number is what’s regularly in your various savings, retirement and checking accounts.

Your net worth can be positive or negative, depending on whether the present value of your assets outweighs that of your liabilities. You should always strive for a positive net worth. Combining the total value of your assets and liabilities reveals whether you’re headed in the right direction financially.

“Once you see this number on paper, you can gauge your financial reality, and it can give you a starting point for your financial wellness journey,” says Vanessa Martinez, chief executive officer and managing partner of Expressive Wealth, a financial services firm.

Why Knowing Your Net Worth Is Useful

Your net worth doesn’t represent your entire financial picture. Theoretically, you could have a high net worth but a low credit score, which could make it harder for you to take on loans to acquire more assets. Or, you might have a low net worth but a high credit score and the ability to meet your everyday expenses.

Plus, a healthy net worth varies significantly by age and financial circumstances. If you just purchased a home, for instance, your debts might outweigh your assets, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a big step forward in your financial journey.

Martinez says that as a younger individual, you might feel that your liabilities are higher than your assets. But she says not to worry if you are taking the right steps — that mortgage will come down and you will finish paying off those loans and your assets will continue to grow if invested. If you are at a midway point in your career or life, the focus might be on the proper allocation of assets to optimize taxes and retirement planning.

According to Klein, knowing your net worth and shifting your expectations as you age can help you set financial goals at different stages in your life and career.

“You should shift expectations as you age by setting net worth targets for different life stages to help you stay on track, and those targets will depend on your own personal career journey and goals. So, by the time you reach retirement, you have accumulated enough wealth to reach your goals,” he says.

He adds that net worth goes beyond your own life to the legacy you leave behind and the wealth you can pass down to future generations.

Average Net Worth of an American Family

The median and average family net worth surged between 2019 and 2022, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Federal Reserve. During that time, the average net worth rose by 23% to $1,063,700, while the median net worth increased by 37% to $192,900.

The faster growth in the median suggests that households in the middle of the distribution saw stronger relative gains. However, the median remains far below the average — a reflection of extreme wealth held by a small number of households, which drives up the average.

Average Net Worth by Age

Net worth tends to increase throughout life until the age of 75, when it begins to decline. Below, find the average net worth by age category, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve.

Average Net Worth

— Younger than 35: $183,500

— 35 to 44: $549,600

— 45 to 54: $975,800

— 55 to 64: $1,566,900

— 65 to 74: $1,794,600

— 75 and older: $1,624,100

The median net worth

Median Net Worth

— Younger than 35: $39,000

— 35 to 44: $135,600

— 45 to 54: $247,200

— 55 to 64: $364,500

— 65 to 74: $409,900

— 75 and older: $335,600

Ways to Grow Your Net Worth

Regardless of what the average net worth is, your net worth goal should be based on your financial, personal and professional goals. For example, if you want to retire early and lounge on a beach for your remaining decades, you’ll want to increase your net worth fast.

And your priorities for what assets you want to focus on building might shift as you age.

“Maybe between your 20s and 30s, you focus on paying off debt and begin investing, during your 40s and 50s you focus on building that retirement nest egg and increase and optimize asset allocations, in your 60s plus you maintain a balanced approach with investing and make sure you are taking accurate distributions focusing on your lifestyle and legacy,” Martinez says.

When it comes to growing net worth, investing is key, says Robert R. Johnson, a chartered financial analyst and professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

“Individuals need to be taught to invest and not simply save in order to build net worth. The surest way to build true long-term wealth and a higher net worth is to invest in the stock market. Starting early is the key to successfully building wealth because of the effect of compound interest,” he says.

Consider these additional tips for increasing your net worth:

— Don’t be afraid to take risks, especially if you’re younger:“Counterintuitively, the biggest mistake many people make in investing is not taking enough risk. Unfortunately, many people are overly conservative with their asset allocation, particularly in their retirement accounts,” Johnson says. Plus, the younger you are, the more time you have to make up for any losses.

— Prioritize 401(k) contributions and take advantage of your company match, if available:Since 401(k) contributions are pretax, they’re a great way to save money and build wealth over time. If your company offers a match program, it’s giving you free money. So, make sure you contribute at least enough to your 401(k) to earn any match, and more if you can afford to.

— Manage spending even as your salary grows:Lifestyle creep is real, and it can be tempting to increase your spending as you make more money. While you should enjoy the fruits of your labor, you should also take income increases as an opportunity to save more and build wealth.

— Limit borrowing and tackle debt as soon as possible: “Debt is much easier to acquire than to extinguish,” Johnson says. As much as possible, you should avoid taking out loans or accumulating high-interest debt (like on a credit card) and do your best to live within your means. Interest on repayments is simply lost money.

Update 05/23/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.