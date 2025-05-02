Westlake Chemical Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Friday reported profit of $4.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Friday reported profit of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $237.6 million in the period.

