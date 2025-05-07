Live Radio
Western Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 5:15 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $309 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $917.1 million in the period.

