Wesco International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $118.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

