Wendy’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $523.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to 98 cents per share.

