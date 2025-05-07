Weis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.5 million…

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

