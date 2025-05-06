WEC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $724.2 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $724.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.27.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.