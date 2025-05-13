Webtoon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Webtoon said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million.

